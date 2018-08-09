Nia Sharma reveals she is not single, we wonder who’s the lucky man

Not the first, but she is the second sexiest woman in Asia. But that doesn’t put a dampener on the hotness of Nia Sharma, the small-screen stunner who has been creating a rage on our social media timelines. She is also the one who made our eyes pop out with her lusciously seductive role in Vikram Bhatt’s web series Twisted. And like all the celebs, she too recently made use of Instagram’s new feature and interacted with her fans. Whilst doing so, she made the biggest revelation! Ladies and gents, the hottie is not single!

On being asked if she was single was looking out to find the love of her life, she responded, “Who told you I’m single?” Well, this answer of the actress has made us wonder who the lucky man in her life is.

Around a year ago, Nia had spoken to HT about dating and the kind of guy she is looking for. She had said, "Seriously, I am surprised that I am not dating anyone. Now, in fact, is the time when I should be [dating]. I would love to meet a guy without the goal of marriage or a serious affair in mind. I am open to dating someone, but the guy should be good-looking, handsome and chilled out."

Well, let’s hope we soon get to know who the lucky lad in Nia’s life is.

After taking a small gap from television, Nia recently made a comeback on the small screen with the serial Ishq Mein Marjawan.