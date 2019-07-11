Antara Kashyap July 11 2019, 10.13 am July 11 2019, 10.13 am

Jamai Raja actor Nia Sharma has quite a strong social media presence with about 3 million followers on Instagram. The actor is quite famous for her aesthetic photoshoots and stylish outfits. The former Khatron Ke Khiladi actor is now making headlines for her visit to the famous Ujjain Mahakaleshwar temple. The actor posted a series of pictures from the temple where she was seen standing near the main shrine, praying and posing with the priest. She also posted a picture with the temple in the backdrop.

Wearing a bright pink saree and heavy earrings, the actress looked quite pretty in her photos. She also tucked a bunch of flowers in her hair. The actor took to Instagram to share that her mother told her that not everyone gets to visit this temple. She also advised people who wanted to visit the temple that, to enter the main premise, Saree is compulsory for women and Dhoti for men.

Check out the pictures below:

The actor is currently in Madhya Pradesh for work commitments. Before visiting the temple, she was last seen taking a stroll on the streets of Indore and trying fire paan.

Check the video out below:

View this post on Instagram Twist with the PAAN!! It’s 🔥 Paan!! #indore A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 10, 2019 at 11:15am PDT

Nia Sharma gained popularity with her hit series Twisted and Twisted 2. The show was directed by Vikram Bhatt and is a murder mystery. She was last seen in the show Ishq Mein Marjawan opposite Arjun Bijlani.