Nikitin Dheer of Ishqbaaaz fame comes onboard Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 3

Bollywood and TV actor, Nikitin Dheer is popular for his portrayal of Thangabali in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express. Dheer, who has previously worked in a supernatural show titled Naagarjuna – Ek Yoddha, is now all set to explore the genre once again. The actor has been roped by Ekta Kapoor for her on-going TV show, Naagin 3, which co-stars Surbhi Jyoti, Pearl V Puri and Anita Hassanandani among others. Reportedly, Nikitin Dheer will be essaying the role of a terrifying demon named ‘Hukum’ in the show.

A source close to the production house of Naagin 3 said Times of India, "Nikitin is playing Hukum, the most formidable demon. But he enters the lives of the Sehgals as a human - an ambitious and wealthy businessman Manav Ahuja - under the guise of a business deal. However, his ulterior motive is to seduce Bela (Surbhi Jyoti), as a union with her will make him the most terrifyingly powerful creature on earth.” Nikitin, too, has confirmed the news stating that he is very happy of reuniting with Ekta Kapoor after 11 years. Talking about his role the actor said, “It’s not a cameo. It’s the role of a villain as it is usually in the Naagin format. I am very proud to be associated with Ekta and Balaji after 11 years. I worked in Mission Istanbul and that was produced by them.” The actor also revealed that he will start shooting for his role very soon and hopes on receiving the same kind of love and support that he has received for his earlier works.

Naagin 3 is one of the most successful TV shows and it frequently tops the TRP list. Meanwhile, Nikitin Dheer was last seen in the family drama, Ishqbaaaz.