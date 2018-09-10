No kidding! Bharti Singh wants to have babies on Bigg Boss

Last week, Salman Khan launched Bigg Boss 12 in Goa on a grand scale and for the very first time, Salman Khan announced contestants beforehand. Popular comedienne Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa is the first Jodi to enter the house.

The couple had been a part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi earlier and this is the second time that they are teaming up for a show. Bharti revealed, “I don't want to become a tantrum queen. Haarsh has a lot of work. Even if he gets eliminated, I want to win the show.”

Further, she had us in splits with her reply to Indian Express, as she said, “After a long honeymoon, we flew to Argentina for Khatron Ke Khiladi (KKK) together. And now I think we might just plan our baby on the reality show (laughs). The makers had spoken to me about doing the show at the time of KKK but I said let me come back and then decide. When they told me I will enter with Haarsh, I was happy. He doesn t have time for me otherwise. Ab kahan jayega bhaag ke.”

Here’s what Haarsh had to say, “I wouldn t lie but we are scared. Although the audience will get to see us the way we are, you never know what comes ahead. One wrong move and our image could be tarnished.” To which Bharti added, "Yes, and that will soon become people s perception also. Colors will make sure it plays that as the promo again and again (giggles). We have decided that we will maintain our patience. Haarsh tells me that how many days will you survive just by making people laugh. But I know I won’t react until provoked. Also, I will have my own personal shoulder to cry on, so I am sorted. As for Haarsh, it’s a paid holiday for him. His wife will be there to take care of him throughout."

We’re pretty excited to see this couple on the show and Bharti, we are sure you are going to be the entertainment quotient here too.