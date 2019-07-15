Soheib Ahsan July 15 2019, 8.41 pm July 15 2019, 8.41 pm

Artists in the acting profession often treat their roles as a pair of clothes, to be put on again if they have to reprise the in the future. Considering this, it seems that Pankaj Tripathi has slipped into his character of Guruji from the web series titled Sacred Games as its release date draws closer. In the series, Pankaj Tripathi plays the role of a godman who appears on television sharing positive life advice. His latest tweet has a similar tone and advice for his fans.

Check out Pankaj Tripathi's tweet below:

प्रतिभाओं(Talent) के चार चरण । १ - अनुपयोग २ - दुरुपयोग ३ - उपयोग ४ - सदुपयोग अर्थात ईमानदारी और प्रेम से कार्यरत रहें। pic.twitter.com/ulz0dXlxIX — पंकज त्रिपाठी (@TripathiiPankaj) July 15, 2019

Although Pankaj Tripathi's character was only seen in two episodes, his character had been referenced and discussed a lot throughout the series. Nevertheless, the show's latest trailer suggested that we will be seeing more of him in the coming season. This was also hinted by the actor himself in a report by Mid Day. Referring to the character of Guruji, Pankaj Tripathi had said, "Guruji is a larger-than-life part and will become the most sought-after character in the series. My character becomes as big as Gaitonde." Sounds like we will get to see a lot more of Pankaj Tripathi in the coming seasons. There are speculations that fans will get to see Guruji's role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui's journey from after prison till the time of his death. Saif Ali Khan had also revealed that for now the series has been planned for four seasons with 8 episodes each.

Check out the trailer for Sacred Games 2:

The second season of the series will be directed by Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan. Sobhita Dhulipala, Harshita Gaur, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranvir Shorey will be joining the show along with Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pankaj Tripathi as the primary cast. The second season of the series will be releasing on August 15.