In Com Staff June 27 2019, 7.43 pm June 27 2019, 7.43 pm

Paramavatar Shri Krishna, the popular &TV show produced by Peninsula Pictures, will soon take the leap post in which the grown-up Krishna will take centre stage with the story progressing further.

The show has been one of the flagship shows for &TV, doing really well. Peninsula Pictures, helmed by Alind Srivastava and Nissar Parvez. has given the TV viewing audience a really good experience watching this mythological show. Actor Ssudeep Sahir, reportedly, is finalized to play Krishna post the leap.

Now, we have learnt that noted actor Raj Premi, who is popular for his antagonistic roles in films as well as TV, will be joining the cast to play a crucial character. He was last seen in Kaal Bhairav Rahasya. We hear that the first track that will be implemented post the leap in Paramavatar Shri Krishna will be the Dwarka story, which will bring in the mighty Jarasandh into the picture. We hear of Raj Premi being cast to play the character of Jarasandh.

As per a reliable source, “Jarasandh’s Mathura track will be seen once the leap will be taken.” We buzzed Raj Premi but could not get through to him. We reached out to the Producers and the channel spokesperson but did not get revert.

The storyline with the younger Krishna played by Nirnay Samadhiya has been well-accepted by viewers. The young kid won a lot of praises for his adorable performance as the role of Krishna.