Pictures! TV actress Charu Asopa's pre-wedding shoot with Sushmita Sen's Brother Rajeev Sen

Onkar Kulkarni May 15 2019, 6.16 pm May 15 2019, 6.16 pm

She was seen in TV shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Mere Angane Mein and now, Charu Asopa is in the news for getting married to Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen. Days before they officially become Mr & Mrs, Charu and Rajeev carried out a pre-wedding shoot in the presence of media. Sharing more details about the same, Charu says, "We did the shoot in three different looks. The first one was the traditional look, the second is Indo-Western and the third is the wedding look." Dressed in the glamorous attires, the duo posed for the shutterbugs.

Talking about how the two met, Charu says, "We met through a common friend. We clicked then and there. It's been five months we have been together before we tie the knot on June 15 and June 16."

Charu says that the wedding will be a royal traditional affair in Goa. The days will see Marwadi and Bengali weddings as the bride belongs to the former community while the groom from the latter. "I am really excited as Sushmita and the entire family is performing at the do. I didn't know Rajeev was Sushmita's brother until he made me meet her one day."

Ask Rajeev how sister Sushmita reacted when he informed her about his wedding plans and he said, “She was shocked! I have been a shy person when it came to marriages, but with Charu everything went perfectly. Sushmita is extremely happy for me now.”

Charu has done several television shows, and surprisingly Rajeev says that he hasn't seen a single TV show that features his would-be. "I am not fond of watching TV shows, I prefer watching Netflix," he says.