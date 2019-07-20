In Com Staff July 20 2019, 8.02 pm July 20 2019, 8.02 pm

Just a little while back we broke the news of Saathiya girl Devoleena Bhattacharjee’s possible big-screen leap with the sequel of Hogayi Pyaar Ki Jeet opposite Rajkumar Rao. But as we also reported that Devoleena who was earlier planning to enter the latest season of Bigg Boss has naturally opted out of this big-ticket Colors reality show hosted by Salman Khan. Now we hear that the Colors and Endemol team is speaking to Pooja Gor to possibly step in Devoleena’s shoes.

Pooja has been out of TV for a while her last Life OK med show Ek Nayi Ummeed – Roshni had tanked four years back. Interestingly she is now completing her next long-delayed Sony cop thriller co-produced by none other than Salman Khan. In the interim, she had done the film Kedarnath and had also dabbled in the webspace with Pyaar Ka Panchnama( SIT). She had also been a participant in other Colors reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5.

Pooja had first come into the limelight with Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya back in 2009, where she played the lead for three long years. We buzzed Pooja but could not get through to her for a comment.