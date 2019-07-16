In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.32 pm July 16 2019, 10.32 pm

Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape, the upcoming show on &TV, will see an interesting light-hearted take on the Indian weddings. Actors Shahbaz Khan, Vipul Roy and Neha Bagga will essay the principal lead cast. The show is produced by writer turned Producer couple Vishal Watwani and Renu Watwani’s banner Shourya Films. We have earlier reported about this show is a mix of the movies Bunty Aur Babli and Band Baajaa Baarat. Interestingly, the leads in the show also have the screen name Bunty and Babli.

While Bunty will be shown as a street-smart, stylish guy, Babli will be the confident and ambitious, colourful girl. Shahbaz Khan’s character will be of Mubarak Khan, who will head and run the wedding planning unit which will form the premise of the show. Vipul Roy will play Bunty while Neha Bagga will essay the lead role of Babli. The show will have different situations with different weddings being the focus point every week.

In the first episodic story, actors Ankit Raizada and Pratibha Tiwari will play leads. We have already reported about this news. We now hear of veteran and senior actor Pooran Kiri being roped in for this episodic tale. Joining him will be Lokesh Bhatt. Pooran Kiri has done major roles in TV shows Beintehaa, Mere Angne Mein, Gangaa, Piya Rangrezz, etc.