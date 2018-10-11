Television Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary have dreamy pre-wedding festivities Rushabh Dhruv October 11 2018, 5.04 pm October 11 2018, 5.04 pm

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary, who met on one of the most talked reality show, Bigg Boss 9 are finally getting hitched. Reportedly, the couple will tie the knot on Friday and the pre-wedding festivities have already begun. Photos and videos from their mehendi and engagement celebrations have made it to the internet and the to-be-couple are seen brimming with joy.

In the pictures from the mehendi, Yuvika can be seen dressed in a lemon green short lehenga, blouse and flower jewellery while Prince charming is seen going the desi way with a pair of kurta-pajama. They look so happy with each other and are enjoying every moment of their special day. Also, Yuvika’s red couture for the engagement is spilling royalty and how.

Taking you’ll back in time, Prince and Yuvika got engaged in the month of January and it was shared by Prince on Instagram. Prince feels that chemistry plays a very important part in a relationship. In an interview with news agency IANS, Prince had said: "Being in a relationship, Yuvika and I have realised that chemistry between two is definitely an important part of our relationship, it has helped us grow stronger and closer. It doesn't require maths or a method to sharing an equation with your loved one. If you have it, you will feel it, regardless of circumstances."

Well, congratulations to the couple!