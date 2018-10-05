Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary's pre-wedding pictures are LIT!

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s love story is quite unusual. The couple met on Bigg Boss and while the beefed up lad was head over heels for Yuvika, the babe took her time to say YES to the relationship. The two have been dating ever since Prince won Bigg Boss season 9 and exited the house.

Finally, when Prince asked his lady to marry him, Yuvika could not resist his charm and agreed to be together forever. Their wedding is just around the corner and looks like the couple are leaving no stone unturned to enjoy their pre-wedding days. Well, the internet is on fire with their camaraderie-filled pre-wedding photoshoot pictures and oh-boy they are stunning.

Their romance is adorable and the couple share an unmatched bond. The about-to-be hitched couple are LIT and are a complete package of love and masti. In each of the pictures, their connection looks strong and one can’t take their eyes off them. Indeed, a sight to behold!

Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary are all set to tie the knot in a big Punjabi themed marriage spread across two days, October 11 and 12, followed by a reception in Chandigarh. Can’t wait for their wedding photos already!