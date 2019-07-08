Ranjini Maitra July 08 2019, 5.04 pm July 08 2019, 5.04 pm

On July 1, TV actor and model, Prince Narula's cousin brother Rupesh Narula succumbed to a tragic death in Canada. Rupesh, who used to reside in Toronto, went to a beach accompanied by friends. He decided to stay back although his friends returned home, and was washed away. The news reached home when Prince and wife Yuvika Chaudhary were shooting for TV reality show Nach Baliye 9.

Prince, in a conversation with SpotBoye, opened about his brother' tragic death and gave us a detailed account of what happened. "Rupesh had settled in the US. Uski shaadi sirf doh mahine pehle hui thi. He was only 25. Bhabhi was staying with us and her visa etc was being arranged. She would have joined him soon..." He further said, "Bhai was staying with a family in Toronto and they had ventured to a beach spot on Monday. That family went back home after some time, but Rupesh stayed back on the beach with a friend," Prince said.

"The friend also left the beach to pull the car out from the parking lot and Rupesh told him 'tu chal, main bas aata hoon'. Rupesh's friend pulled out the car and heard a loud commotion 'doob gaya, doob gaya'. He ran back inside and they couldn't find Rupesh for 20 minutes, and when they did, he was no more," he added.

As per a report on CBC, the Ontario Provincial Police confirmed that the death happened after he set off to swim alone and failed to return. "Drugs and alcohol were not a factor," the publication quotes a police official as saying.