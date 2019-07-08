In Com Staff July 08 2019, 11.01 pm July 08 2019, 11.01 pm

Talented actress Priyanka Purohit, who shot to limelight with her lead role in Half Marriage and went on to be part of Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, has bagged her next lead role. It is being reported that Priyanka will be seen playing the lead role in SAB TV’s next. Tentatively titled Kya Hoga Tumara Aliya, Optimystix will come up with a comedy series on SAB TV.

Earlier in the day, we wrote about popular actor Harshad Arora being the most likely candidate to sign on the dotted lines for this show as the male lead. If you have missed reading it, you can get a glance of it here (Harshad Arora to play the lead in Optimystix show on SAB TV?)

Now we hear of Priyanka Purohit bagging the female lead’s role in this above-mentioned SAB TV show. Yes, you heard it right!! As per a reliable source, “The show will have a very interesting take and concept. It is slated to be one of the biggies on SAB TV in the coming months.”

As for Priyanka, she earlier featured in Splitsvilla 7, before doing fiction shows like Yeh Dil Sun Raha Hai, Bandhan, Kalash, Krishndasi etc. Her lead portrayal in Half Marriage on &TV won her appreciation. She was later seen as the negative lead in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se on Zee TV. We buzzed Priyanka to get a confirmation on the same, but could not get through for a comment.