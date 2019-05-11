Ragini MMS Returns 2: Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal light up the screens with their oomph

Darshana Devi May 11 2019, 3.15 pm May 11 2019, 3.15 pm

In 2011, TV mogul Ekta Kapoor introduced us to Ragini MMS. It features a story of a couple (portrayed by Rajkummar Rao and Kainaz Motivala) trapped in a haunted house. Following its success, the makers wrote up a sequel in 2014, titled Ragini MMS 2. The film, starring Sunny Leone, also went on to become a huge hit and three years later, Ekta turned the horror thriller into a web series, with Ragini MMS Returns, under her OTT platform Alt Balaji. Now, the show is ready to launch its second season and the new promo has taken over social media.

Ragini MMS Returns 2 stars real-life couple Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood. The short promo, dropped on Saturday, begins with the recap of the Ragini series. It shows us glimpses of Rajkumar from the first film, followed by scenes of Sunny Leone from the second part. It then goes on to feature some intense love-making scenes of Varun and Divya. Welcoming the two TV stars, Ekta took to her Twitter account to share the promo by calling Ragini MMS ‘Balaji’s biggest youth mass franchise’.

Take a look at Ekta’s tweet here:

The show also marks Divya’s digital debut. Speaking about the same in an interview, she said, “I couldn’t have asked for a better and bigger show to make my digital debut. Being the new Ragini, a character that’s been played by a superstar like Sunny Leone in the past is a big challenge for me. My role is an interesting one and I hope to add on to the mass popularity that the franchise already enjoys amongst the audience.”

Viewers now wait for the release date of the show, which is reported to be announced soon.