Rahul Mahajan hits a hat trick, gets married again

Former cabinet minister, Late Pramod Mahajan’s son, Rahul Mahajan just got married for the third time in a very private ceremony and we are not surprised. The reality show star got hitched to Kazakhstan’s model Natalya Ilina amidst their family and friends on Tuesday at Malabar Hill. In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, Rahul revealed that he met Natalya through a common friend a year ago and got to know her recently.

Well, this is not the first time Rahul has fell in love, he has got married twice before that and one of his experiences was not really good. Umm, do you guys remember his much-publicised Swayamvar ‘Rahul Dulhania Lejayenge’, that happened around eight years back? That was the time when Rahul chose one of the contestants, Dimpy Ganguly and the two of them got hitched by the end of the show.

Rahul and Dimply seemed to be madly in love at the beginning of the marriage but gradually things turned worse as Dimpy accused Rahul of domestic violence and had mentioned how he used to punch, kick and drag her by her hair. Following a long controversy, the two of them got separated within less than a year of their marriage.

That’s not it guys! Rahul Mahajan’s first wife, Shweta Singh too had accused the reality star of physical violence and they parted ways within a year too!

Rahul Mahajan is quite famous for his aggressiveness and has time and again stirred controversies due to violent behaviour. Well, we hope the history doesn’t repeat. On that note, congratulations, Rahul!