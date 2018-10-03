Rakhi Sawant mocks Anup Jalota and Jasleen Matharu, again!

Singer Anup Jalota recently took us by surprise by announcing his break up with Jasleen Matharu. The reason being, Jasleen prioritising her clothes and make up over him during a nomination task, which seemed to have irked the bhajan samrat. This came as another reason for ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rakhi Sawant to mock the couple, who earlier gave us doses of laughter with her series of Instagram videos mocking their age difference.

In the videos, Rakhi is seen using Snapchat filters to troll the two. In one of them, she is heard talking in Jalota’s voice that he is quite upset with Jasleen and has now fallen for Neha and Dipika. In the other video, she is seen enacting Jasleen, crying out loud that she won’t be able to survive without Jalota. What a drama queen!

Previously, she was seen poking fun at the couple by posting a series of videos calling Jasleen ‘hot and young’ and suggesting Anup to take care of her since any other young contestant can woo her inside the house.

Well, it’s Rakhi Sawant after all. She is so good at being annoying that you simply can’t ignore her!