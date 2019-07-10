Darshana Devi July 10 2019, 4.26 pm July 10 2019, 4.26 pm

Actor Ram Kapoor is one of the highest paid actors in the television industry and enjoys a gigantic fan base across the nation, thanks to his TRP topper shows like Bade Ache Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se. The 45-year-old sent fans into a frenzy by giving a glimpse of his extreme weight loss transformation on Tuesday. While fans have been wondering the secret behind his leaner and undoubtedly hotter look, he left them stumped again on Wednesday, with a before-after-picture.

Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a collage of his pictures, one of which sees an older version of the actor in an orange tee and striped shorts. The other, has him flaunting his svelte avatar in a navy blue tee and light blue shorts. Must say, his fat to fit transformation has indeed left us speechless! His colleagues are equally flabbergasted as a lot of them have flooded his post with their comments. “You’re back to how you looked in Dhadkan,” wrote Kishwer Merchantt, and Ronit Roy, on the other hand, expressed his happiness by calling it ‘amazing’.

Take a look at Ram Kapoor’s Insta post here:

