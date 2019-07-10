Actor Ram Kapoor is one of the highest paid actors in the television industry and enjoys a gigantic fan base across the nation, thanks to his TRP topper shows like Bade Ache Lagte Hain and Kasamh Se. The 45-year-old sent fans into a frenzy by giving a glimpse of his extreme weight loss transformation on Tuesday. While fans have been wondering the secret behind his leaner and undoubtedly hotter look, he left them stumped again on Wednesday, with a before-after-picture.
Kapoor took to his Instagram account to share a collage of his pictures, one of which sees an older version of the actor in an orange tee and striped shorts. The other, has him flaunting his svelte avatar in a navy blue tee and light blue shorts. Must say, his fat to fit transformation has indeed left us speechless! His colleagues are equally flabbergasted as a lot of them have flooded his post with their comments. “You’re back to how you looked in Dhadkan,” wrote Kishwer Merchantt, and Ronit Roy, on the other hand, expressed his happiness by calling it ‘amazing’.
Take a look at Ram Kapoor’s Insta post here:
View this post on Instagram
😘
A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor) on
It seems that the SOTY actor started his weight-loss journey about two years back when he weighed 130 kgs. The magical makeover happened because of his two intense hours of working out every day and intermittent fasting, as claimed by him earlier. "As soon as I wake up in the morning, I do an hour of weight-lifting on an empty stomach. And, at night just before I sleep, I do cardio. I eat limited food during a period of eight hours. For the rest of the 16 hours, I don't eat anything at all," he informed Pune Mirror.Read More