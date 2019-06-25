In Com Staff June 25 2019, 8.34 am June 25 2019, 8.34 am

When the Vyapam scam came into limelight in 2013, the media exploded. Almost six years later, the scam remains a touchy topic for the commoners and officials alike. Well, Eros Now is about to present all these sentiments and more. The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB), popularly known as Vyapam, the board’s Hindi acronym. Vyapam is a self-financed autonomous body that the Madhya Pradesh state government incorporated to conduct entrance tests for 13 different exams. These entrance exams were held to recruit people for government jobs and to get admissions in educational institutes.

The Vyapam scam involved undeserving candidates bribing politicians and Vyapam officials via middlemen to secure higher ranks in the entrance tests. The students would end up sending smarter students as proxies to appear for the exams. The bribed officials would also manipulate the seating arrangements so that a paid scholar was seated between two not-so-smart students so that the other two could copy off of the scholar. Not only this, there was alleged collusion with the mafia and the scam led to 20-40 unnatural deaths.