In Com Staff July 23 2019, 7.45 pm July 23 2019, 7.45 pm

Celebrities are usually on top of their fashion game. Indian television has some of the hottest actors, who have stunned their fans and audiences with their dashing performances and have served hot looks on screen. Two such celebrities who are on top of their fashion game and are giving us fashion goals throughout are Randeep Rai, the cute boy next door and Shaheer Shaikh, the hot boy in the town.

One such celebrity who has been captivating hearts with his cute boy next door image and style. Randeep Rai has is been popular not only because of his acting but also because of the way he appears, his style is the reason why he been loved by the majority of the viewers. He had become one of the most favourite male actors in the industry.

Very few celebs can pull off all different styles like a pro. Randeep is one of the few. Be it a cute schoolboy, a sexy badass or even the regular casual look, he aces every look, which makes his an amazing fashion idol.