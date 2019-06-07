Shikha Dhariwal June 07 2019, 4.42 pm June 07 2019, 4.42 pm

Television actor Karan Oberoi was arrested by Mumbai police on charges of rape last month. Oberoi is behind bars in the ongoing case. The woman had filed a case against the actor for raping her on the pretext of marriage and blackmailing her for money with intimate video clips. However, his industry friends came out in support of him and termed this false. According to them, the rape law was misused by the female victim to get Oberoi arrested. His friends and family had moved for a bail plea in Dindoshi's Session Court, but Karan’s bail plea was rejected. Since then, the case has witnessed many twists and turns.

The victim had lodged an FIR, again, in Oshiwara Police station in Mumbai on May 25. The FIR stated that two bikers attacked her while she was out for a morning walk. They threatened to throw acid on her face unless she withdrew the case.

However, during the investigation, the police reportedly found the complainant’s lawyer Ali Kaashif Khan’s alleged involvement in the attack, who was then arrested by the Oshiwara police on Monday. It was revealed that one of the accused is related to Khan.