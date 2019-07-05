In Com Staff July 05 2019, 9.46 pm July 05 2019, 9.46 pm

Comicstaan is back with a brand new season which will be consisting of new judges, new contestants and an overall new vibe with the most anticipated addition of Zakir Khan. The trailer of the second season of comedy talent hunt is so amazing that it will leave you in splits.

Comicstaan season 2 guarantees to bring a fresh dose of laughter with seven judges and ten contestants. These are basically some of the reasons why Comicstaan 2 trailer will grab your attention towards it.

New Judges

The 7 honored stand-up comedians will truly rock the Comicstaan 2 with their comedy. Maestro comedians Zakir Khan, Neeti Palta and Sumukhi Suresh will be joining the judging panel of Comicstaan 2 along with past judges Biswa Kaylan Rath, Kanan Gill, Kenny Sebastian, and Kaneez Surka and these 7 will entirely rule the stage with passion and comedy.

The new contestants

The 10 new contestants coming this season will surely amuse the viewers and the audience. Each of these episodes will have one judge who will guide/attend the contestants and from them, the best one will be selected at the end of all episodes.

The hosts

Abish Matthew and Urooj Ashfaq, two of the best comedians will host Comicstaan 2 . This duo will surely bring Comicstaan 2 on fire with their intellectual puns and comic sense.

Each episode, different genre, and hilarious jokes

As the trailer showed the glimpse of the showed us, Comicstaan 2 is really going to make its viewers burst out with laughter in a different way in each episode of this season. As there will be so many comedians under one roof, it is assured that there will be a bombardment of jokes all the episodes.

Mentors turn performers