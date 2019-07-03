In Com Staff July 03 2019, 8.00 pm July 03 2019, 8.00 pm

ZEE5 is churning out interesting content for the loyal audience. The OTT platform is all set to launch another high-impact web series on its platform. As per media reports, talented Goldie Behl has been weaving an interesting tale for ZEE5. We earlier exclusively reported about the stellar line-up for the project. Sumeet Vyas (Tripling), Kubbra Sait (Sacred Games), Anisha Victor (What’s Your Status), Ridhi Khakhar (popular model) have been signed for REJCTX. The actors have been shooting for the same.

Apart from them, other actors who are also a part of the series are Masi Wali, Pooja Sundar Shetty, Ayush Khurana and Prabhneet Singh. The show has a young and vibrant plot.

Now, we hear, talented actor Khalid Siddiqui, who has a huge body of work in the TV and movie industry, has been roped in for the series. Khalid, who was seen on Star Plus in Saath Nibhana Saathiya as the new man in Gopi’s life. Khalid bagged all limelight for his role in Dream Girl on Life OK. He was last seen in Star Plus show, Mariam Khan Reporting Live.