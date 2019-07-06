In Com Staff July 06 2019, 7.06 pm July 06 2019, 7.06 pm

After directing successful short films like Cakewalk and Seasons Greetings, the author-turned-director Ram Kamal Mukherjee will be wielding a megaphone for Rohit Bose Roy and Ritabhari Chakraborty for his third Hindi film Broken Frame. Based on the collection of his short stories Long Island Iced Tea, the film deals with martial ordeals of a couple in today’s time. “I am happy to have Rohit and Ritabhari as the lead couple in my film. This story has been appreciated by many of my colleagues and friends from the film fraternity. I always wanted to make this film, and I am happy that finally, it’s happening,” said director Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

This short length feature film will be produced by Aritra Das, Gaurav Daga and Shailendra Kumar. Ritabhari, who plays the female lead, made her debut with Pari produced by Anushka Sharma, later she was seen in a music video with Ayushman Khurrana and she has also worked alongside Kalki Koechlin in Naked. Daughter of celebrated filmmaker Satarupa Sanyal, she seems to be excited about the role. ” When Ram Kamal narrated me the story I was taken aback. This is a very simple story of a married couple with a twist in the tale. Something which I have never tried on screen. I have seen his work in Cakewalk and liked it,” revealed Ritabhari.

Meanwhile, Rohit Bose Roy who is one of the busiest actors in tinsel town, too, has joined the cast. “It just took a phone call from Ram Kamal. I know him as a firebrand journalist and author, I loved Esha Deol’s character in Cakewalk. Since then I wanted to do something with him. Thankfully he called and narrated me the story. I was totally blown away when the read the script of Broken Frame .. even in a short film, every scene unfolded beautifully into another world when I was least expecting it.. it makes you smile and then makes you cry and then makes you smile again all within minutes… I simply loved it,” added Rohit. The film will be shot entirely in Kolkata and will have music by Shailendra Sayanti. “I watched Rohit’s short film Rice Plate with Shabana Azmi and Naseeruddin Shah which was a part of Sanjay Gupta’s Dus Kahaniyan. Since then I have liked his work. I have been following his work and waited for the right time to approach him. He was, in fact, celebrating his daughter’s birthday at the Maldives and when I called him to narrate the story he didn’t skip the call. He is a true professional and I am looking forward to working with him,” stated Ram Kamal.

Talking about Broken Frames producer Aritra Das said, “I read Broken Frame when we launched Ram Kamal da book Long Island Iced Tea in Kolkata. Since then I was keen on making this as a web series, but somehow things didn’t materialize. Later when we launched our film production company and made three short films, we wanted to revive the project. That’s when I met Ritabhari and mentioned her about the story. She instantly liked it and then we got Rohit Roy on board. I am thankful to both my actors for being a part of this film. This is a beautiful story of a married couple, with a twist in the tale,” He also added that he has an emotional connect with it as during the launch of the book he was closely associated with the event, not only that he had this idea of making it as a short film then. He has discussed this with the director-writer-author Ram Kamal Mukherjee long time back. Now that it is going to happen he is extremely happy and delighted.

Producer Gaurav Daga is also equally excited, “I always wanted to make good cinema. Earlier we had planned something with Ritabhari, but somehow that didn’t work out. Later when she heard Broken Frame she connected me to Ram Kamal and Aritra. I loved their film Cakewalk. We just finished our Bengali film Rickshawala and realized that they are a bunch of young enthusiastic team. I always wanted to associate with such kind of people. The entire credit goes to Ritabhari for connecting us,” says producer Gaurav Daga.