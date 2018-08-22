Rs 95 lakh! That’s the amount Mahika Sharma and Danny D are being paid to be on Bigg Boss 12?

The twelfth season of Bigg Boss is all set to go on-air from September 16. A series of rumours about the new season are already doing the rounds. The latest update is surely going to shock you. British pornstar Danny D and his partner Mahika Sharma are said to enter the Bigg Boss house together considering this year’s theme is jodis. And the two could be the highest paid contestants this year. A report has revealed the amount that the couple is getting paid to get locked inside the Bigg Boss house this year.

According to a leading daily, Mahika and her beau Danny are getting a whopping Rs 95 lakh per week, being the highest-paid pair among all the contestants.

For the uninitiated, Danny D is an American pornstar who apparently owns a production house which makes adult movies. However, there is no confirmation as yet when it comes to his participation in the show.

Coming to Mahika, she grabbed the headlines after sharing her eve-teasing experience last month (July). She recently took the internet by storm by posting a topless picture on Instagram. And, what comes as a surprise is that she posted the picture to wish Danny D on his birthday. The two will also reportedly be sharing the screen space in Danny’s upcoming production, Modern Culture.

Stay tuned to in.com for all the latest updates on Bigg Boss 12.