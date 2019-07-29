Antara Kashyap July 29 2019, 11.42 am July 29 2019, 11.42 am

The winner of the highly anticipated Grand Finale of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Bangla has been declared and it is Ankita Bhattacharyya from Gobardanga, West Bengal. The highly popular show had a grand ceremony with highly talented artists showcasing their singing skills. Sukhwinder Singh was the special guest of the evening, along with composer Shantanu Moitra and singers, Monali Thakur and Srikanto Acharjee, who judged the show's latest season. Ankita was awarded Rs 2 lakh, a car, and the winner's trophy. The first runners up title was shared by Snigdhajit Bhowmick and Gourab Sarkar. Nobel and Preetam Roy also shared the third position in the competition.

The singer confessed that she was overjoyed when she heard her name being announced by the famous Bengali actor Jishu Sengupta. “I still can’t believe that I have won. All the other participants were so talented. When my name was announced, I couldn’t believe my ears,” Ankita told a leading daily. The winner was also praised by Sukhwinder Singh, who said, "Some people come to win the show. Some win the title by singing."

The Grand Finale of the season was a grand affair as Sukhwinder Singh took the audience on a musical journey. Several other famous artists from the Bengali music industry also performed with the participants, including Iman Chakraborty, Rupankar, Somlata Acharyya, and Raghab Chatterjee.

This season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa started as early as September 2019. The show saw a vigorous process of elimination out of which 19 contestants were selected as performers on television. The hugely popular singing competition also had contestants from the neighbouring country Bangladesh, out of which Nobel won the third prize and the audience's hearts. The youngest participant Suman Majumder was awarded the ‘Kalika Prasad Bhattacharya Memorial Award’.