Rushabh Dhruv June 10 2019, 12.20 pm June 10 2019, 12.20 pm

One of the oldest and the most popular singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs 2019 came to an end on Sunday (June 9, 2019). After entertaining the audiences for almost three months, the show finally had its winner. It was Nagpur based Sugandha Date who was declared as the winner of Zee TV's singing-based reality show. The young girl was also presented with a trophy and cash prize of Rs 5 lakh. Her competitors, Pritam Acharya and Mohammad Faiz were the first and second runner-ups respectively.

Just at a mere age of 14, Sugandha Date grabbed the coveted title as the winner of the singing show. For the unaware, this is not Date's first stint on Television as a singer, as the girl had also participated in Indian Idol Junior. She was part of the show in 2013 and was one of the finalists. Well, her luck did not work at that time and here she is winning big in 2019. Congratulations to her!

Have a look at the post shared by Zee TV below:

Hosted by TV star Ravi Dubey Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs 2019 was judged by Amaal Malik, Richa Sharma and Shaan. Post her win, an elated Sugandha Date said, "I am very happy that I have become the winner of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs'. I could make everyone proud and live up to their expectations. I wasn't sure about winning, but I had a feeling that if I'll give my best then I might win."

"I will save the prize money (Rs 5 lakh) for my life's best opportunity. My whole journey on '...Li'l Champs' was beautiful," she added.