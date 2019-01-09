Sachin Tendulkar vs Virat Kohli: Hardik Pandya says he 'got carried away' on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar’s popular chat show Koffee With Karan is no stranger to controversy. This time the latest episode of the show featuring cricketers KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya is in trouble. The episode created a stir in social media for a lot of reasons. First, for the cricketer duo picking Virat Kohli over the ‘legendary’ Sachin Tendulkar and secondly, for Pandya’s opinion and approach towards women which was termed as 'misogynist' and 'sexist'.

However, the cricketer, who had remained tight-lipped about the innumerable backlashes, finally opened up on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram in the early hours of Wednesday, the Baroda-based all-rounder posted a public apology for all his comments. His post, which still doesn’t indicate that he has changed his preferences or opinion, says he is sorry for his comments and apologised to everyone whom he ‘may have hurt in any way’. “Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show,” read a part of his apology.

Well, this doesn't end here. BCCI is not happy with Pandya's apology and called his conducts 'unacceptable'.

“This attempt at an apology does in no way bring the issue to closure. This merely shows how lightly he takes the gravely serious issue of respecting women. His conduct was unacceptable. He needs to understand the impact the utterances of an international cricketer have in this country but more importantly he needs to learn how to differentiate between the right and the wrong. Right now he seems to merely respond to the outrage and not to his own thought process and conduct,” spoke a senior BCCI official to HT.

For the uninitiated, KJo quizzed the player about his personal life and he went on to make certain statements objectifying women and that did not go down well with fans. Many slammed the cricketer mercilessly, terming him ‘cheap’, creepy’ and ‘obnoxious’. Johar was bashed too, for responding to Pandya’s statements with giggles and ‘well done’ comments.