It all began as a cat and mouse race between police inspector Sartaj Singh (Saif Ali Khan) and the notorious gangster Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and gradually, a diverse range of characters were introduced. Of course, we are talking about Sacred Games. How can there be any 'peace' between characters of a thriller series? There can be, actually. When Singh, Gaitonde, 'Guruji' Pankaj Tripathi and others unite for a photoshoot.

Twitter might have churned out a million memes from the show and its characters. But Netflix runs its social media accounts like a boss, and the wit is unbeatable. Here's how they decided to put up an all ultra-glam photo from the photoshoot, featuring team Sacred Games 2, i.e. Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Kalki Koechlin, Pankaj Tripathi, Ranvir Shorey, Surveen Chawla, Luke Kenny, and Jatin Sarna.

A rare picture of everyone getting along. We are going to cherish it until #SacredGames2 begins. pic.twitter.com/583NUDVQvc — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 22, 2019

That's quite a transformation of the familiar, gritty characters, into suave, fashionable ones. While the photoshoot is quite a shift from the show's usual mood, it maneuvers the flavor of the Mumbai of the '70s. The shoot was co-styled by celebrity stylists Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai. We also got our hands on a behind-the-scenes video of the shoot.

The first teaser of Sacred Games 2 was dropped on May 6th. While we wonder when the second season is going to go live, Netflix has been dropping hints on Twitter. Check this one out.

25 DIN HAI. CLEAR KAR LENA APNE SCHEDULE KO.#SacredGames2 — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 21, 2019

That says enough. But then, here's once more.

25 din mein kya hoga? - Sacred Games 2 aayega - Apun ek din mein dekhega - Apun Sacred Games 3 maangega — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) July 21, 2019