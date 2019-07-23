Soheib Ahsan July 23 2019, 11.56 pm July 23 2019, 11.56 pm

Film and television fans know how difficult it is to wait for their favourite anticipated film or show. Currently, the Sacred Games fanbase is undergoing a grueling wait, as they sit in anticipation of August 15 for the release of the show's second season. Their anticipation was recently shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays one of the show's protagonists. Interestingly, in his tweet, he used a quote from Shakespeare to express his eagerness for the release of the second season.

Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui's tweet below:

Mere bhai Shakespeare ne ek baar bola tha "I wasted time, and now doth time waste me". Kal aapko 25 din wait karne ko bola par abhi mereko 2 hafte bhi bhaari padd rahe hain. — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) July 23, 2019

Although Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character killed himself in the first episode of the series, he still has continued to play an important role throughout the series. In the recently revealed trailer of Sacred Games 2, he was seen again. Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Guruji, was seen in only two episodes of the series but played an important role. He will be seen growing and becoming more relevant in the second season. This was also hinted by the actor himself in a report by Mid Day. Referring to the character of Guruji, Pankaj Tripathi had said, “Guruji is a larger-than-life part and will become the most sought-after character in the series. My character becomes as big as Gaitonde.” Fans speculate that all this will have a strong connection to Gaitonde himself giving Gaitonde an important role in the series.

Check out the trailer of Sacred Games 2: