In Com Staff July 10 2019, 9.47 pm July 10 2019, 9.47 pm

Samiksha Jaiswal, who rose to fame as Mahek in Zee TV popular show Zindagi Ek Mahek, is all set to enchant audience in a new avatar. The actress will be seen playing the role of Noor in Colors new fiction drama, Bahu Begum produced by LSD Films. As destiny forces them to stay together in holy matrimony, Azaan’s one decision wreaks havoc and turn their lives upside down.

Bahu Begum depicts love, revenge, and complexities revolving around a Nikaah. The show features Arjit Taneja, Diana Khan Simone Singh along with Samiksha. Talking about the show, Samiksha Jaiswal revealed, “This is the first time that I will be essaying an Islamic character. I am elated to play Noor, a girl who is full of life. For Noor, her best friend Azaan played by Arjit Taneja means everything and can go to any extent to see her best friend Azaan happy. Noor’s character is very similar to how I am in real life; chirpy, outspoken and I thoroughly enjoyed essaying it. The cast of the show is superb and I have had an amazing time shooting with them.”