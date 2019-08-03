Priyanka Kaul August 03 2019, 5.47 pm August 03 2019, 5.47 pm

It was in 2002 when the Indian television aired a medical drama, titled Sanjivani: A Medical Boon. The show quickly grew popular among the masses for its different plot, and the characters clicked well with the audience. The show’s background score, the famous whistle tune, got famous too. Fans were in for a treat when a sequel of the show was announced. Recently, a musical promo of the second season was aired, featuring Mohnish Behl and Gurdeep Kohli, who were also a part of the first season.

Here’s the promo:

Recently, the makers of the show gave an insight into the plot. They said, “Sanjivani from Star Plus talks about this pertinent issue. It brings out the clash of the two principles – on one hand, there are a bunch of doctors for whom saving a patient is the most important thing, even if the patient is poor and cannot pay for his bills. On the other hand, there is management for whom patients are seen as revenue generators and their idea is to maximize revenue. It’s surprising to see a GEC take on the mantle of addressing the burning issues of our country through its strong storytelling.”

This stands true to the given scenario. The health-care industry has surely grown bigger and better with the latest machines and technologies. But all this comes at the price for the working class being duped, by a few, who have made it business-centric, on the name of providing facilities.

Like any other person actor Mohnish Behl too has been feeling nervous about the reception of the show. But at the same time, he is excited and is looking forward to delivering his best bit. “I am feeling nervous before the telecast of the show, and my excitement is overshadowed by my nervousness. It's our first day in front of the audience through the media, and I am wondering if the audience will accept the show or not. However, with the kind of feedback we are getting, it seems people are looking forward to the show," he told the media.

While part one was aired from 2002 to 2005, let’s see what will be the run time for this one.