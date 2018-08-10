Sara Khan gets trolled, yet again! See why

Television actor Sara Khan has been hogging the limelight for all the wrong reasons. After her ‘mistakenly uploaded’ topless video on social media, she has now landed up in another controversy. Sara, who is currently in Dubai, recently posted a bold picture of herself for which she was shammed mercilessly by various netizens.

The actress recently took to social media to post two pictures of herself, one in bikini and the other in a white cut-out dress. The pictures didn’t go quite well with her fans who trolled her massively for the same. Many accused her for insulting Islam and wearing ‘obscene’ clothes despite being a Muslim.

📷 @immacoolgirll ♥️ A post shared by sara khan (@ssarakhan) on Aug 7, 2018 at 11:45am PDT

However, it looks like Sara Khan was prepared for the wrath of her ‘haters’ because she posted the picture with the interesting caption ‘haters are confused admirers’.

From getting married in a reality show to ex-boyfriend Ali Merchant to getting divorced right after the show ended and her bold pictures, Sara is well-known for creating controversies. The actor, who made her debut on television with Star Plus’ Sapna Babul Ka…Bidaai, became a household name as Sadhna and also featured in a lot other hit TV shows.