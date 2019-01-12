Sara Khan reacts on her lip surgery 'gone wrong', says she is loving it

Sara Khan who is well-known for her role in Star TVs hit show, Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai, looks different these days. Why do we say so? Well, the actress has recently gone under the knife. Sara shared a fresh selfie on her Instagram account which shows her lips fuller than before. The actress shared the photo with an aim to announce her new music video but followers were quick to notice her recent lip job. In no time, she was trolled on the internet. But Sara does not care and is loving her new self. In a recent interview with BollywoodLife, Sara revealed how she is not at all affected by trolls. She said, “I’m loving it and laughing at it. The haters can go to any extent to get the attention and I’m used to trolling.”

She also made it a point to tell one and all that she has not gone under the knife but actually, it's lip fillers. “I’ve used lip fillers actually, it is not a lip surgery. So, the people who are saying its lip surgery, are wrong. It’s a lip filler. There is news coming up that my lip surgery has gone wrong. I just want to share that my lip surgery has got completely amazingly done. And I love it myself so much. I’m loving it,” Sara said.

Do you like this new look of Sara? Tell us in the comment section below...