Saumya Tandon of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame announces pregnancy

Saumya Tandon has been working in the TV industry from the past 12 years. She started her career in 2006 with the show Aisa Des Hai Mera. The actress has been a known face since then, but it’s her role of Anita Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain that has won her the most popularity. It was in 2016 when Saumya tied the knot with her longtime beau Saurabh Devendra Singh and now here’s some good news from her.
Woke up feeling like a magician today, feel like a superhero without a cape most days now, filled with blessing and godliness. Constantly excited by the buzzing in my head and the sudden pump of hormones; this promises to be a fascinating ride. The big news-I'm PREGNANT and trying to soak in every moment of it! Need your best wishes throughout. Thanks @sachin113photographer for capturing my happy moments. You are too sweet. @shraddha.naik thanks for making me always look beautiful and add beauty in my life with ur friendship.
Tandon is expecting her first child and she took to Instagram to share this good news with her fans. Saumya posted a picture with her baby bump and she is looking damn cute in it. The post clearly shows that she is in the best phase of her life and we can see the pregnancy glow on her face.
We are sure she'll be going on maternity leave and her fans would miss their bhabhiji on the small screen. By the way, Saumya is not just a TV actor. Remember she played Roop, Kareena’s cousin in 2007 release Jab We Met.
Well, we congratulate Saumya for the good news.