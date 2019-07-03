In Com Staff July 03 2019, 9.56 pm July 03 2019, 9.56 pm

Yuvraj Malhotra the talented actor, who was last seen in Savitri Devi College aur Hospital, will now explore the digital medium. Yuvraj, who has been in the acting fraternity for long now, with a lot of successful shows in his kitty starting from Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyaan, Waaris etc, will be seen in an upcoming Netflix Originals series. And it is going to be in an episodic format.

News coming in is that Netflix will be coming up with an episodic format series under the basic theme of obsession. The title of the series is also tentatively called ‘Obsession’. We hear that the shoot for the series is presently on and Yuvraj will be seen playing the lead character in its inaugural launch episodic story.

We buzzed Yuvraj but could not get through to him. We reached out to the spokesperson at Netflix but got no response. The series will be directed by Himanshu Kansal.

As we know, Netflix is working on an array of original Indian concepts. The success of Sacred Games, Ghoul has given the digital medium trendsetters. And there is more to come in the near future. Netflix has recently seen the launch of its original series Leila. Netflix also indulges in churning out realistic films, the latest of which has been Chopsticks.