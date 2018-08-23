Shah Rukh Khan and Ekta Kapoor's cute chemistry leaves us wanting for more!

The constant updates on Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 has made it difficult for fans to wait for the reboot any longer. Moreover, the recent reports of Shah Rukh Khan introducing the lead characters and narrating the first three episodes of the serial added to the excitement of the masses. In the meantime, a new candid video the two has surfaced on Instagram, wherein Ekta is seen blushing when the superstar asks her about her love-life. The never-seen-before chemistry of the two in the video is truly unmissable and will make you crave their presence on screen!

In the video, Ekta Kapoor is decked up in a red dress and Shah Rukh Khan is dooning a dapper ivory tuxedo. While the superstar pulls her leg by asking her about the love-life, Ekta blushes coyly and says,

‘I love you sir”.

[Video] : Lovely Ekta Kapoor will melt your heart for sure.@iamsrk pic.twitter.com/eT0HsGYhTK — Team Shah Rukh Khan (@teamsrkfc) August 23, 2018

How adorable! This is proof that the two should be onscreen one of these days.

The duo also, reportedly, met at a party where SRK apparently agreed to announce the reboot’s arrival with a promotional video. Well then, if that happens, we now definitely wish for the two to be seen together in the promotional video as well!