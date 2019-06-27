In Com Staff June 27 2019, 7.40 pm June 27 2019, 7.40 pm

Shaadi Ke Siyape 2, the new season of the weekender comedy-drama series on &TV, will soon go on air! The new season will be produced by renowned writer couple Vishal Watwani and Renu Watwani’s banner Shourya Films. The show will be co-produced by Daulat Singh Rawat, who was earlier associated with Producer Prashant Bhatt.

The earlier edition was about the aliens meeting a wedding planner and had Alka Kaushal, Mishkat Varma, Sheen Dass, Bhavya Gandhi, Rahul Singh playing the central roles. We then reported you about the Season 2 being planned for Shaadi Ke Siyape. We also wrote about Bani Ishq Da Kalma and Savitri Devi College and Hospital’s Neha Bagga playing the lead in the show.

The show will be a mix of the movies Bunty Aur Babli and Band Baaja Baaraat. We now hear of senior and veteran actor Shahbaz Khan joining the cast of the show. Shahbaz Khan needs no introduction. The thespian actor, who has had a vast TV and film career, was last seen in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali on Colors.

As per a reliable source, “Shahbaz Khan will play a crucial role, and will be one of the pillars in the show.” We buzzed Shahbaz but could not get through to him. We reached out to Producer Vishal Watwani but could not get to talk to him as well. Our efforts to reach out to the channel spokesperson were in vain.