In Com Staff July 27 2019, 6.41 pm July 27 2019, 6.41 pm

Rubina Dilaik is an Indian actress and fitness spokesperson. She gained recognition by playing Radhika, the main character in the TV series Choti Bahu, and played the same role in its sequel, Choti Bahu 2. Needless to say, Rubina makes all styles and dresses look absolutely stunning on her. She is a gorgeous actress who rocks anything she wears. Her ethnic fashion mantra is something that the audience loves the most.

Rubina Dilaik is loved by her fans for her hot looks, charm and sexy personality. She has great taste when it comes to fashion, which is truly seen on her Instagram as well. It’s very hard to take our eyes away from how ravishing and gorgeous she looks. She looks stunning in every look as usual. She has rocked every style, be it on screen, on the red carpet or on a casual day out. She has tried a variety of looks, from Indian, western, casuals to fusion style. She is the epitome of fashion and glamour but she has also proved that she can slay just as easily with her killer looks and style statement.

She is also an active twitter user. Yesterday, she tweeted on Twitter about her family waiting for their flight and then the flight getting canceled. She tweeted to Emirates where she wrote: “The flight has been canceled, me and family is stranded here…. sent you our details (via DM )! Waiting for your response.”

Check the tweet mentioned below:

The flight has been cancelled, me and family is stranded here.... sent you our details (via DM )! Waiting for your response https://t.co/8t85OshnVq — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) July 27, 2019