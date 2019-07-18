In Com Staff July 18 2019, 9.39 pm July 18 2019, 9.39 pm

Sony Entertainment Television’s mythological saga, Vighnaharta Ganesh since its inception has been instrumental in bringing to the audience’s stories from the rich Indian mythology. The stories are weaved around Lord Ganesha, who is worshipped before all other Hindu Gods. The upcoming track of the story would show how Ganesha would create life the of Bhandasura from the ashes of Kamdev who Shiva had reduced into vestiges. To bring out the character and sequence, Super Dancer Chapter fame, Dhairya Tandon; fondly known as the ‘Little Birju Maharaj’ on the show, would be seen essaying the role of child Bhandasur.

Ludhiana boy Dhairya Tandon rose to popularity through his Kathak Dance grooves in the show – Super dancer Chapter 3 where he became famous as Baby Birju Maharaj for his classical dance talent. The young dancer would be seen playing a character is someone who has negative inclinations and takes whatever teachings Ganesha imbibes in the negative streak in return, harming others. In the process, Lord Ganesha tells him to pray to Shiva and taking his advice, he prays to Lord Shiva who grants him his wish of conquering the world. This leads to the revelation of his evil virtues.

When reached out to Dhairya Tandon, he said, “When I got the offer for the role of Bhasmasur, my entire family was excited about it. After, showing my dance moves on Super dancer Chapter 3, acting would be the new exciting move and would help me learn and grow. I look forward to working with actors like Malkhan Singh Ji and Akanksha Puri Ji who are popular faces on television and will surely give my best to do justice to the role of Bhandasur. I never would disappoint the ones who thought that I was apt for the role and will adhere to theirs as well as the audience’s expectations.”