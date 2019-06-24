In Com Staff June 24 2019, 9.38 pm June 24 2019, 9.38 pm

Laughter is the best medicine, and you will experience this with Sony MAX’s latest short format original – Dr. Pran Lele. The 2-3 minute sketch comedy segment brings alive the concept of a filmy clinic that caters to noted Bollywood stars.

The show revolves around the fictitious character of Dr. Pran LeLe played by the noteworthy comic Kiku Sharda and his assistant nurse CPR (Chinni Prakash Rawal) played by the emphatic Gaurav Gera.

The show is bound to leave its viewers rolling with laughter and gasping for air, as the doctor-nurse duo are seen diagnosing their starlet clientele and ill-advising them on medical procedures.

Sony MAX has been a pioneer in the short-format originals segment and has reimagined entertainment with shows such as Bittu Bak Bak, MAX Fully Deewaney and Producer Champaklal. Dr Pran Lele will take this legacy of comedy fillers ahead giving audiences enough reason to have a hearty laugh in between super-hit movies starting June 29 on Sony MAX.

In the show, Kiku Sharda is seen as a delirious doctor doling out prescriptions for medical procedures like vasectomy to treat simple ailments like a tooth ache or even worse like a liver transplant to treat a common cold.

The inevitable give and take between the doctor and his nurse with their combined comic timing is the perfect concoction that dishes out rib-tickling comedy thus, living up to Sony MAX’s philosophy of ‘Deewana Bana De’.

Dr. Pran Lele will be loaded with an ensemble of comedians like Sugandha Mishra, Dr. Sanket Bhosale, Mubeen Saudagar, Vikalp Mehta and Jamie Lever playing the Bollywood stars visiting the clinic.