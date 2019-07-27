In Com Staff July 27 2019, 6.43 pm July 27 2019, 6.43 pm

Sony TV popular show 90s romance drama Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, with its excellent storyline and stellar performances from the characters, has become a favorite show on Indian Television. Not only has the show managed to make us nostalgic by taking us back to the good old days, but the lead couple Sameer and Naina or Samaina, have won the audiences’ hearts with their innocent love story.

Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) are, undoubtedly, one of the top jodis on TV with a legion of fans. With Naina’s innocence and Sameer’s flamboyance, the couple has managed to recreate the sweet romance of the 90s. However, the recent off-air news of the show had upset loyal viewers. We had exclusively reported about the popular daily ending on 16 August. Later, there were reports about season 2 of the series.

On Saturday, Sony TV seemed to be hinting about Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai returning with season 2. The two actors Randeep Rai and Ashi Singh, who play the roles of Sameer and Naina are seen in a new avatar in the pictures shared by the channel on Instagram. They also captioned it, “Picture abhi baaki hai….”

Take a look at the post: