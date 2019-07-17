In Com Staff July 17 2019, 12.16 am July 17 2019, 12.16 am

Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai the popular Sony TV show is on its way out. Yes, this is the hard truth that loyal fans of the show have to digest. The show is set to go off air on 16 August. However, there is more to the story that will culminate with Sameer (Randeep Rai) and Naina (Ashi Singh) moving ahead together in their careers as writers. As per the ongoing story, Sameer and Naina meet the wonderful actress Aruna Irani who pushes them and motivates them to write a script of their own. She sees the brilliance in their script and asks them to modify and write it better.

While meeting Aruna Irani turns fruitful for Sameer and Naina, the upcoming track will also be very interesting. While on one hand in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Naina will see success, Sameer’s hard work will be negated. Naina’s written script will impress Aruna Irani a lot and the thespian actress will go on to say that Naina has a huge potential as a writer and will encourage her to take it as her profession. On the other hand, Aruna Irani will check Sameer’s audition clip and will find it very disappointing.

Yes, she will categorically tell Sameer that he has chosen the wrong path and he does not have the caliber in him to become a good actor. As per a reliable source, “Aruna Irani will be very clear and straight in her talk and will not mince words in calling a spade a spade. She will tell Sameer that he is really bad at it and he should not continue in the acting line.”

How will Sameer take this huge disappointment in Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai?