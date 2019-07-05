In Com Staff July 05 2019, 9.24 pm July 05 2019, 9.24 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai produced Shashi Sumeet Production is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The high voltage drama is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes. As per the plot, Sameer (Randeep Rai), gets his first cheque. This is a very happy moment for him and the family members. The boy buys a Walkman and a pair of shoes for himself. Preeti’s mother-in-law gets angry at the boy for investing money in such trivial things. On the other hand, at the market place, Sameer also sees his first set of fans who recognizes him and come to him seeking his autograph. This makes Sameer happy and Naina feels proud too.

On the other hand, Naina, who was searching for a job, finally gets her first job. She joins as an intern for content writing. Soon, she spends her first day at the office and gets very happy about it.

Now, in the coming drama, the audience will witness a dramatic scene between father-son Gadkari and Aditya. A source says, “Gadkari will learn about Aditya’s acting career. He would get angry at the boy and would throw him out of the house. Later, Rakesh will talk to Gadkari. He will try to make him understand Aditya’s career choice and convince him to let Aditya pursue the same.” Will he manage to convince Gadkari?

