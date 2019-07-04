In Com Staff July 04 2019, 7.44 pm July 04 2019, 7.44 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai produced Shashi Sumeet Production is trying to impress the audience with intriguing drama. We hear a very interesting track is going to unfold in the upcoming episodes.

As per the plot, Sameer (Randeep Rai), Naina (Ashi Singh), Preeti along with the society members gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours. Sameer gets into the mood of the festival and has bhang. The boy gets drunk and in the same state, he reveals a major truth. He lets his and Naina’s marriage secret out in front of society members. Soon, our smart girl Naina handles the situation.

Later, the talented boy Sameer gets his first cheque. This is a very happy moment for him and the family members. The boy buys a Walkman and a pair of shoes for himself. Preeti’s mother-in-law gets angry at the boy for investing money in such waste gifts. On the other hand, at the market place, Sameer also sees his first set of fans who recognizes him and come to him seeking his autograph. This makes Sameer happy and Naina feels proud too.

Now, in the coming episode, the audience will witness Naina being independent. Adds a source, “Naina, who was searching for a job, will finally get her first job. She would join as an intern for content writing. Soon, it would her first day at the office and she would be very happy about it.”