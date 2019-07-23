In Com Staff July 23 2019, 7.49 pm July 23 2019, 7.49 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai produced by Shashi Sumeet Production has been coming up with a perfect blend of drama and suspense in its recent episodes. As per the plot, Sameer and Naina have met the wonderful actress Aruna Irani who has pushed them and motivated them to write a script of their own. She saw brilliance in their script and has asked them to modify and write it better. While meeting Aruna Irani turns fruitful for Sameer and Naina. However, she categorically tells Sameer that he has chosen a wrong path and he does not have the caliber in him to become a good actor.

On the other hand, Tanvi tells Pandit that she is in love with Aditya. Hence, Pandit decides to refuse the marriage proposal to turn evil in front of everyone. He does it to save Tanvi from her mother’s anger. On one hand, Sameer and Naina ask Pandit about the entire drama. Meanwhile, Tanvi runs away along with Aditya and gets married to him in court.

Later, Aruna Irani meets Naina tells her to take help from Sameer in her scriptwriting. Later, Sameer tells Naina about her conversation with Aruna Irani. After learning about Sameer’s dream of becoming an actor getting crushed. Naina gets upset and decides to return to Ahmedabad along with Sameer. However, Sameer manages to convince her and the two get involved in scriptwriting.

Now, in the coming episode, Naina and Sameer’s scripted episode will finally telecast and the society members would be happy with the news. On the other hand, Aruna Irani will also watch the telecast of the first episode of the show written by Sameer and Naina and would get happy.

The society members would celebrate Naina and Sameer’s achievement.