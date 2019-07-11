In Com Staff July 11 2019, 9.11 pm July 11 2019, 9.11 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, produced Shashi Sumeet Production, is trying to impress the audience with some intriguing drama. We earlier reported about Naina (Ashi Singh), who was searching for a job, finally gets her first job. She joins as an intern for content writing. Naina sleeps while writing a script on a typewriter at her office. Soon, her boss sees Naina sleeping and scold her for sleeping in working hours. On the other hand, she learns that her company is looking for a new hero who can shoot for their new series. Naina gets happy and wants to share the news with Sameer.

Now, Naina shares the news with Sameer (Randeep Rai). She sees a good opportunity for Sameer and wants him to grab the same. Sameer also gets elated. He visits Naina’s company to give his audition. Sameer learns that Naina is being ill-treated at the office. Sameer gets angry at Bakshi and argues with him. Sameer asks Naina to resign from the company. The girl respects his husband Sameer’s decision and does the same. Sameer also gets rejected at the audition. This upsets Naina. However, Sameer decides to cheer up Naina and brings pastry for her. The two enjoy the sweet and spend some quality time together.

We further mentioned how Sameer’s best friend Pandit returning to the show. The audience will witness, Pandit, coming to Preeti’s house along with his parents. He will bring a marriage proposal for Preeti’s sister-in-law Tanvi. With this new relationship, the audience will witness Sameer, Pandit, Naina and Preeti’s reunion. They would cherish their school memories.

Are you excited to witness the reunion? We buzzed actors but could not get through for a comment. Watch this space for more updates on the telly and digital world.