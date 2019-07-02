In Com Staff July 02 2019, 11.00 pm July 02 2019, 11.00 pm

Sony TV’s popular show Yeh Un Dinon Ki BaatHai produced ShashiSumeet Production is leaving no stone unturned to entertain viewers with its gripping storyline. The high voltage drama is keeping viewers hooked to the ongoing episodes.

As per the plot, Raghav (Devarshi Shah) entered the show as Naina’s (Ashi Singh) husband in the show. Naina also accepted him as her husband in front of the society which shocked her husband Sameer (RandeepRai).

The audience also witnessed a new drama, in front of the society members,Raghav reveals that he is not Naina’s husband. He tells them that he lied to all. Later, Jatin calls Raghav and Naina for dinner. However, Sameer and Rakesh also reach his house. Sameer gets angry with Naina and Raghav’s budding friendship. He gets jealous. Sameer purposely hit Raghav on his leg because of which the food falls down. Soon, the caring girl Naina goes to clean the same and help Raghav. Sameer witnesses this drama and gets frustrated.

We earlier reported about Sameer, Naina, Preeti along with the society members gearing up to celebrate the festival of colours. Sameer gets into the mood of the festival and has bhang. The boy gets drunk and in the same state, he reveals a major truth. He lets his and Naina’s marriage secret out in front of society members. Soon, our smart girl Naina handles the situation.

Now, in the coming episode audience will see a new drama.

The talented boy Sameer will get his first cheque. This would be a very happy moment for him and the family members. The boy will buy a Walkman and a pair of shoes for himself. However, this will not go well with Preeti’s mother-in-law. She will get angry at the boy for investing money in such waste gifts.

How will Sameer handle the matter?