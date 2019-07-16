In Com Staff July 16 2019, 10.34 am July 16 2019, 10.34 am

Sony TV's show Patiala Babes, produced by Rajita Sharma’s Katha Cottage, has entertained viewers with its amazing mother-daughter story. The serial has been inspirational in itself for all the single mothers. Starring Paridhi Sharma and Ashnoor Kaur, the actors encompassed the beautiful journey between a mother and a daughter who handle all situations on their own. Despite the problems they face, the two fight the odds to lead a life without a male figure in their home.

Their simplistic life, daring attitude, and positivity are an inspiration. All the actors in the show have beautifully enacted their roles and won praises from viewers.

And now, the recent news coming is that Sony TV will soon be shutting the show. Yes, you heard it right! As per a reliable source, “Patiala Babes will go off air very soon. Though the closure date is not declared yet, it is pretty certain that the show will go off the air.”

Apart from the two main leads, the show also starred actors Anirudh Dave and Bhanujeet Sudan in relatively interesting and different avatars. The strong bond of Mini played by Ashnoor and her mother Babita essayed by Paridhi had been the talk of the town.

We will indeed miss this amazing mother and daughter pair!