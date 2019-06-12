Rushabh Dhruv June 12 2019, 4.09 pm June 12 2019, 4.09 pm

Vivan Bhatena is quite a well-known face from the world of showbiz. Though not as successful as his contemporaries, the tall and good looking actor has been part of many Bollywood films like Dangal and Hero. Not just this, the gem of an actor is also part of Rohit Shetty directorial, Sooryavanshi. Vivan started his career with television and acted in popular TV shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Maayka, Kumkum and more. Now, as per the latest development, Vivan has become a father for the first time as his wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on June 9. He took to social media to announce the birth of his little angel but with a Game of Thrones twist.

Vivan took to Instagram to share the news of the baby's birth, in quite an innovative way. He introduced the newborn to his social media followers just as popular character Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in Game Of Thrones. Just in case you do not know how Daenerys Targaryen was introduced in GOT, here it is: "Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, First of Her Name, the Unburnt, Queen of the Andals and the First Men, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, Breaker of Chains, and Mother of Dragons."

Vivan shared a photograph in which the newborn is seen sleeping. Do not miss the GoT inspired caption, see below: