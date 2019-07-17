In Com Staff July 17 2019, 8.08 pm July 17 2019, 8.08 pm

Star Plus show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, produced by Gul Khan and Nilanjana Purkayasstha, has been coming up with a perfect blend of drama and suspense in its recent episodes. Earlier, we earlier about all the huge drama when Rocky (Ansh Bagri) and Happy (Donal Bisht) come face to face. Later, in the plot, Harleen (Purvi Mundada) also comes to know of Happy being alive. She gets very upset and in fact points out to Rocky’s bad habits spoiling him. She also has a tussle with Rocky over Honey’s (Azinkya Mishra) upbringing and will tell him that Rocky has not been a good father. Harleen does not want Happy to come in between their marriage.

Now, in the upcoming drama, Kabir gets arrested but somehow manages to run away from the jail. On the other hand, Happy comes to Narcotic Department and Kabir sees her. He soon points a gun at her. Kabir wants to seek revenge from Happy hence he is trying to harm her. Later, Rocky learn about Happy being in trouble. He makes a heroic entry and fights with Kabir. He manages to save Happy from Kabir.

Wow, are you excited to watch the drama? We buzzed the actors associated with the track in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji but could not get through to them.